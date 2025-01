A civic reception is to be accorded this evening to members of St Joseph’s National School, Ballinrobe.

Mayo County County Council will host the event at 5.30 pm this evening (Monday)

The honour goes to members of the primary school’s team that secured international success last year at the World Championships of the VEX Robotics competition.

The reception will be held in the council chamber of Mayo County Council at Aras an Chontae in Castlebar.