There is heartbreak and sadness on Achill Island today following the death of a teenager in a road collision overnight.

Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill.

The sole occupant of the car, a male aged 17, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His name has not been released but it's understood he is from the island.

The road remains closed to traffic, affecting access to areas on Achill Island west of Keel. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and a report will be sent to the local Coroner.

The road is expected to re-open to traffic shortly.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Additionally, anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time, are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Local councillor Paul McNamara spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the cloud of sadness over the island as a result today.