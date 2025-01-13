The Sligo Park Hotel’s wedding co-ordinator has been nominated as a national finalist in the Front of House Team Member category at the 2024 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards.

Orla Seery, a native of Aclare in south County Sligo, is one of 16 shortlisted entries from the top hotels in Ireland.

The winner of the competition is set to be announced at a ceremony at the Galmont Hotel and Spa in Galway on Tuesday January 28.

Orla earned her undergraduate degree in Business Studies from the then GMIT in 2004 before going on to work in sales and marketing in the hospitality industry, and also at Midwest Radio where she focused on advertising sales.

She has a 20 year background in corporate and conference events, and took over the running of weddings and events at the Sligo Park Hotel almost four years ago.

Sligo Park Hotel Director/ General Manager Gerard Moore hailed Orla’s nomination:

“Orla is an engaging, warm, faultlessly professional, and essential member of our team. Her approach to her role, and her ability to connect with couples planning their wedding, their relatives and friends and other guests, is one of the reasons that the Sligo Park Hotel is one the most popular wedding venues in the North West. We congratulate her on her nomination in the Front of House Team Member category at the 2024 Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Hotel Awards. It’s just desserts for her efforts over the past years and we wish her all the best ahead of the awards ceremony at the Galmont Hotel in Galway next month.”