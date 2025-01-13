ALDI has initiated a recruitment drive to fill open roles in Mayo.

The retailer, which celebrated 25 years in Ireland last year, is looking to recruit new team members for its network of six Mayo stores.

The 16 open roles in Mayo are a mix of both new jobs and backfill positions.

The current starting rate for store assistants and warehouse operatives is €14.80 per hour, exceeding the current rate set by The Living Wage Technical Group.

In addition to competitive pay, new recruits will have access to dedicated employee benefits and comprehensive wellbeing support.

Recruitment across the country is currently underway for various roles, including positions at new stores as well as filling existing vacancies. ALDI encourages interested individuals to apply promptly as the company continues to experience heightened demand across its existing store network in preparation for the year ahead.

Interested applicants can apply for open vacancies through www.aldirecruitment.ie.