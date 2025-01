A Sligo councillor has welcomed news from the Minister for Justice that a new divisional headquarters for Sligo has been agreed.

Councillor Thomas Walsh says this has been an ongoing issue now for years, and that the current station is not fit for purpose.

He says that this will also allow an armed support unit, which is currently located in Ballyshannon, to be based within the Sligo/Leitrim division.

Councillor Walsh has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....