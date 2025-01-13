Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Achill, Co. Mayo.

Shortly before 1am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a single vehicle on the R319 at Keel, Achill.

The sole occupant of the car, a male aged 17 years, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

The road at the scene is currently closed to all traffic, affecting access to areas on Achill Island west of Keel. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have been notified and a report will be sent to the local Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Additionally, anyone with video footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time, are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.