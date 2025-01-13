As the country thaws, Uisce Éireann is urging the public to report any leaks or broken pipes over the next few days.





Water supply restrictions have been in place in a number of areas over the weekend to help reservoirs recover from the effects of last week's cold snap.





The water supply operator says demand has reached record levels as a result of leaks and bursts across the network, but crews are on standby for maintenance and repairs.





The public can sign up for a free text-alert service on the company's website.