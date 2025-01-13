Details

As the country thaws, Uisce Éireann is urging the public to report any leaks or broken pipes over the next few days.


Water supply restrictions have been in place in a number of areas over the weekend to help reservoirs recover from the effects of last week's cold snap.


The water supply operator says demand has reached record levels as a result of leaks and bursts across the network, but crews are on standby for maintenance and repairs.


The public can sign up for a free text-alert service on the company's website.

0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News