A draft agreement on a deal for a new government could be reached by the middle of this week.



Government formation talks ramped up across the weekend - as a new opinion poll showed an election 'bounce' in popularity for both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.



The aim is to put an agreement in place before the Dáil returns on January 22nd.



Observers say 'that's tight' - but talks are moving ahead at a pace, and continued across the weekend.



As Fianna Fail and Fine Gael negotiators engaged with Independents, a new poll showed both parties have gained support since the general election, while support for the independents has fallen.



The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll also showed 58 per cent of respondents felt the incoming programme for government should not include deals with Independent TDs who prioritise their own constituencies.