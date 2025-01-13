Almost 2 thousand 500 people died due to lengthy emergency department waiting times last year.





Around 48 people died prematurely in hospital every week in 2024, according to a report in the Irish Mail.





Research by data scientist Stephen Black found the most vulnerable over the age of 75 waited 3 point 5 hours more than the rest of the population so far this winter.





General Secretary of the Irish Nurses' and Midwives' Organisation, Phil Ní Sheaghdha says the longer people are left on trolleys the worst they're affected.