Minister of State Dara Calleary has this weekend announced that construction is to commence at Scoil Naomh Breandáin in Aughleam.

This construction will see two new general classrooms made available to the gaelscoil.

Additionally, the installment of two new rooms at Bonniconlon N.S. is to go to tender.

This project includes one general and one special classroom.

Minister Calleary says that these announcements are in line with Government plans to have education as a priority.

The Fianna Fáil TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: