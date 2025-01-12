Tomorrow, Mayo County Council will host its first monthly meeting of 2025.

It comes following a special meeting on Wednesday last, whereby Paul Lawless TD’s vacant council seat was filled.

His sister, Deirdre Lawless, will now take up the Aontú seat.

Two items for tomorrow’s meeting concern the attendance of councilors at various St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The council must approve the attendance of the Cathaoirleach and three members of Mayo County Council to travel to the United States for St. Patrick’s Day events in New York.

The approval of attendance of two members of the Castlebar Municipal District to visit Peekskill for their St. Patrick’s Day Festival on March 15 is also on the agenda.

This is part of a wider twinning arrangement between Castlebar and Peekskill, which is a city North of New York City.