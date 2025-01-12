The woman whose body was recovered from the River Moy in Ballina following an extensive search has been named locally.

On Thursday morning last, Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a person entering the water in Ballina.

Following a search operation, a body was recovered on Saturday morning and the search was stood down.

The woman whose body was found has been named locally as Róisín Cryan, a native of Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim, who had been living and working in Ballina.

She is survived by her parents Joe and Marguerite, her fiancé Conor Loftus, her sisters, extended family and wide circle of colleagues and friends.

Ms. Cryan’s funeral details have been announced.

She will repose at The Heritage Centre, Chapel of Rest, Church Lane, Carrick on Shannon tomorrow (Monday) from 3:00pm to 7:00pm.

Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick on Shannon on Tuesday evening, arriving at 6:00pm.

Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11:00am followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.