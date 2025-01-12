With government formation talks ramping up this weekend, a new poll shows Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have gained popularity since the general election.

But support for the independents has fallen.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll shows Fianna Fáil is up 1.9 percentage points on its result in the election at 23.8 - the highest ranking for the party in the Ireland Thinks series since 2020.



Fine Gael also benefits from a post-election bounce - up 1.5 at 22.3 per cent.



But independents and others are down significantly from 15.5 points at the election - coming in now at 8.8 points.



When it comes to personal rankings, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin remains on top - up 3 points to 51 per cent.



Fine Gael Llader Simon Harris has dropped 7 points to 45 per cent.



And Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns (who gave birth to her baby daughter on polling day) is now the second most popular party leader in the country - up 4 points to 47 per cent.

