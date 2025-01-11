The National Museum of Ireland at Turlough Park, Castlebar is inviting teachers and students to engage with culture over the spring term through a great new range of free workshops and tours for primary and post primary schools.

The programme starts with a return of the popular ‘Bumbly Wings and Crawly Things’ workshops on Thursday January 23. There are two sessions available for this fun, biodiversity and art inspired workshop, aimed at fourth to sixth class pupils.

Participants will get an introduction to The Murmur of Bees exhibition at Turlough Park, which looks at the importance of Irish bees in our culture and environment.

Frances Toner from the Museum has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew:

All workshops are offered free of charge to schools.

Places are limited and booking is required.

Visit www.museum.ie/country-life for further details, telephone the Bookings Office on 094 90 31751 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

(pic credit to North Mayo)