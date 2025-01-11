Two flights which were due to land at Ireland West Airport Knock this morning have been diverted to Shannon.

The two flights that have been affected are flight FR8142 from Luton, which was due in at 10:30am, and flight FR9813 from Tenerife, due in at 10:35am.

Flight FR8143 back to Luton has also been delayed as a result, and was due off at 10:55am.

Flight RK890 from Edinburgh was due in at 11:20am, and its arrival has been delayed until 12:30pm.

The diversions come amid low hanging fog, with a nationwide status yellow fog warning coming into effect at 6:00pm this evening.

For the latest flight information you can visit www.irelandwestairport.com/flight_information