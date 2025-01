A body has been recovered from the water in Ballina following a search for a person in recent days.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted on Thursday that a person was suspected to have entered the River Moy in Ballina.

An extensive search began on Thursday and continued through to this morning.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed to Midwest News that the body of a woman has been recovered.

No further information is available at this time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.