Fianna Fáil is set to have eight ministers in the next Cabinet, with Fine Gael taking seven.

Government formation talks are continuing today, with the return of the Dáil on January 22 looming.

The Regional Independent group of TDs and independent Kerry TDs, Michael and Danny Healy Rae are negotiating with the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael teams.

Of Mayo’s five elected TDs, two are representing Fine Gael – Minister of State Alan Dillon and first-time deputy Keira Keogh.

Mayo’s Fianna Fáil Minister of State Dara Calleary could be included in the party’s next Cabinet Ministers, while a number of local deputies are part of the Regional Independents Group.

These include Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin, and Galway TDs Sean Canney and Noel Grealish.

(pic Newstalk)