A man was arrested this week following investigations into alleged offences of ‘Romance Fraud’.

Gardaí from the Galway Division were involved in the planned operation, whereby a property was searched yesterday morning.

According to a press release from An Garda Síochána:

As part of an ongoing investigation into a number of romance fraud complaints in Ireland, Gardaí have arrested a man in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

It is alleged that victims have been targeted through a variety of popular dating apps.

In a planned operation yesterday morning involving Gardaí from the DMR North Central, DMR South Central and Galway divisions, investigating Gardaí executed a search warrant at a residence in Dublin yesterday, Friday January 10 2025.

During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The male has since been released from detention.

Investigations are ongoing.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone who believes they may have been a victim of or affected by fraud via dating apps to please contact any Garda station and report the crime.

Be assured that An Garda Síochána will treat all reports sensitively and in confidence.

(pic - Newstalk)