Over six in 10 GPs across the country have stopped taking on new patients.

79 of 130 registered GPs surveyed by the Irish Independent have closed their waiting lists completely, as they were already months long or at capacity.

It comes as the country grapples with a surge in winter bugs and respiratory infections.

The report shows that one practice in County Mayo said it stopped taking new patients in August after previously reopening to new patients, and would be reviewing its list in February.

Dr. Diarmuid Quinlan, Medical Director of the Irish College of GPs, says there are a number of reasons why this has happened:

