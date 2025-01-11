A woman in her 50s whose body was found in bogland in South Roscommon will be laid to rest today.

58 year old Mirjana Pap, a Croatian native, was living in Beechville, Athlone, and vanished from her home on Saturday December 28.

Her body was found at Curraghaleen on Monday December 30.

She had three adult children, two men and a woman, and a grandson.

Her son Nebojsa Pap has been charged with her murder.

Ms Pap’s Funeral service will take place today in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.