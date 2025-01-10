A report in today’s Irish Times shows that state- contracted bed spaces for asylum seekers is down 15%.

New figures show that the number of beds under government contract for asylum seekers and refugees has fallen by 15% since May.

Fáilte Ireland has welcomed the decline, with the tourism body noting that the sector could not meet demand last year with the shortage in accommodation.

As of last November, there were 65,457 beds under contract, and despite the reduction, this is still estimated to cost the tourism sector between €400 million and €670 million in lost revenue.

27% of contracted beds (17,632) are now in hospitality accommodation registered with Fáilte Ireland.

The majority of registered tourist beds, like hotels that were handed over to international protection applicants and Ukrainian refugees, are located in counties Meath and Clare which make up 18% each.

Wicklow also has a high proportion at 14%, while Mayo is with Offaly on 12%.

(pic Newstalk)