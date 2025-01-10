The Taoiseach has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanála to approve the application by Roscommon County Council to develop an interim flood relief scheme to pump water from Lough Funshinagh.

As part of the plans, the water would be discharged to the Cross River, located in the townland of Carrick in Co. Roscommon.

Commenting on the news, Taoiseach Simon Harris stated:

“Today’s news is very welcome. I have met with a number of residents who have been affected by the flooding at Lough Funshinagh and saw first-hand the situation homeowners were dealing with.

I want to thank OPW Minister Kieran O’Donnell, his Officials and Roscommon County Council for driving forward in finding a solution for the families involved. We will continue to work with the OPW and Roscommon County Council to ensure these works are done quickly.”

The news was also welcomed by Minister of State at the Office of Public Works Kieran O’Donnell said:

“Having met with local residents of Lough Funshinagh and elected representatives in Roscommon on many occasions since taking office, I know at first-hand what this decision will mean for the community. I look forward to meeting with them next week to provide an update on this approval and its delivery. I along with my OPW officials will be engaging with Roscommon County Council to ensure delivery of the interim flood relief scheme as quickly as possible together with progressing the permanent scheme.”

Representing Roscommon County Council, Mark Keaveney stated:

"Roscommon County Council warmly welcomes today’s decision from An Bord Pleanála granting planning approval for the interim flood relief scheme for Lough Funshinagh. This critical approval paves the way for us to provide much-needed relief to properties affected by flooding in the vicinity.

We acknowledge the collaboration and commitment of all stakeholders involved, especially the Office of Public Works (OPW) and Minister of State for the OPW, Kieran O’Donnell, whose focus and support have been instrumental in progressing this scheme. Roscommon County Council will now commence the implementation phase of the project in accordance with the conditions of the decision.

In parallel, the Council continues to work towards a consent application for the permanent solution to address the many challenges surround Lough Funshinagh."