Investigations are underway into a suspected arson attack in Sligo town.

Two cars were set alight in the Emmet Place area of the town in the early hours of this morning (Friday January 10).

Gardaí and the fire service attended the scene and eventually brought the blaze under control.

Both vehicles involved suffered extensive damage, while it is understood that nearby homes were also damaged.

No injuries were reported, while the incident is being described by Gardaí as criminal damage.

Investigations are ongoing.