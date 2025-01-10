Gardaí have arrested three men and seized two firearms, along with quantities of cocaine and cannabis following the search of a residential property outside Athlone, Co. Roscommon on Wednesday last (January 8).

The search was part of an investigation into an aggravated burglary at Garbally Demesne in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway on December 27 2024.

Gardaí from the crime office in Ballinasloe conducted the search with support from the Athlone Crime Offce and the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

During the search, two firearms were found – a sawn-off shotgun and a handgun – along with cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000, and a quantity of cocaine.

The firearms will be sent to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau for analysis, while the drugs are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

Three men were arrested, two in their 40s and one in his 30s, and were detained at a Garda Station in County Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

All three have since been released without charge, pending further investigations.