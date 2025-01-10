Sligo University Hospital has opened a new 26-bed ward comprising of six four-bed rooms and two single en-suite rooms, located at St John’s Community Hospital, Sligo.

That's according to Deputy Frank Feighan.

He says this will provide additional bed capacity, improved accommodation for patients and will ease patient flow from the Emergency Department and throughout the hospital.

The additional beds were part of the capital funding from the HSE 2024 Capital Plan.

Deputy Feighan has been giving more details to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...