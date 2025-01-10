A search is continuing today in Ballina after an individual was suspected to have entered the River Moy yesterday morning.
An Garda Síochána have informed Midwest News that they and the emergency services were alerted to an incident at the river on Thursday morning, January 9.
Personnel from the Garda Water Unit, River Moy Search and Rescue, Coast Guard, Gráinne Uaile Sub Aqua Club, Teach an Uisce and the Civil Defence are involved in the search.
Searches were conducted on Thursday for the individual and are continuing this afternoon.