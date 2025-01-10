Engagement between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Independent TDs will continue today.



All sides are expecting to work through the weekend to progress the Government formation process.



The Regional Independent group has been finalising its policy positions to submit to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, marking the first formal engagement it's had with the two parties as a grouping.



Though the party leaders have spoken to those independents individually.



The talks are expected to ramp up over the weekend, with more substantive negotiations taking place early next week.



The pressure is on now to reach an agreement that can be put to the membership of the larger parties in time for the January 22nd sitting of the Dáil.