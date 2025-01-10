There is disappointment in Ballaghaderreen this week as it has been confirmed the swimming pool will now not reopen as initially planned.

That's according to Deputy Claire Kerrane who says the owners of the building and the leisure centre were unable to reach a mutual agreement in terms of a contract, which has resulted in the leisure centre withdrawing from negotiations.

Deputy Kerrane says it's now back to square 1 for the third time.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that she will continue to persist with this until an agreement is reached to reopen it....