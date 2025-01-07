Mayo County Council can confirm that a revision of burial ground fees has come into effect since Monday, January 6th, 2025.

This is the first increase in burial ground fees since 2013 and formed part of budget report 2025, which was duly adopted on December 02nd 2024.

The increase in burial ground fees was identified as being necessary to support the ongoing maintenance and expansion of burial grounds across the county.

Mayo County Council recognises the importance of providing adequate burial spaces for its communities and is committed to investing in upkeep and expansion of these vital community facilities.

In July 2024 at a workshop Mayo County Council identified the need for 18 new or extended burial grounds, with an estimated cost of €4.8milion.

The provision of additional grave spaces in existing cemeteries together with facilitating requests for columbarium’s is a priority for Mayo County Council.

These newly revised fees will contribute to the maintenance and expansion of burial grounds, ensuring their continued availability for generations to come