The Taoiseach is confident the new Government will be formed by January the 22nd but admits it will be tight.



Simon Harris says talks are progressing well and are focused on policy, structure and ratification.



The negotiation teams are discussing disability and justice today.



It’s expected the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael Government will be propped up by a number of Independents.



The Dail resumes later this month and the Taoiseach is confident there will be a Government by then.