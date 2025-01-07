Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Jake Hafford who was reported missing in Sligo town on Thursday, 4th January.



Jake is described as being approximately 5 feet 11 inches in height with a slim build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jake was wearing a black tracksuit, black hoodie and black runners.



It is believed that Jake may have travelled to the Dublin city area.

Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Jake’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.