The Mayo mountain rescue team responded to their first call of 2025 at the weekend.

On Sunday,two walkers on the Letterkeen trail, in Wild Nephin National Park, took a wrong turn and headed up towards Nephin Beg mountain.

Realising it was getting dark they wisely dialed 999 and requested Mountain Rescue assistance.

The team were able to locate them with phonefind technology and guided them to the Lough Aroher Hut.

It was dark, and they had no lights,so the first response team drove up on the rough forest trail and located the couple.

Very tired and cold, they were glad of some warm drinks and transport back to the Letterkeen carpark, somewhat wiser from their adventure.

the team was stood down at 8pm..