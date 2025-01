Roscommon councillor has critised the taking of a lifebuoy from its housing along the demesne in Castlerea recently.

Councillor Gareth Scahill says that while it has been located and returned, it doesn't take away from the danger of it not being in place.

He says that if someone falls into water or gets into difficulty, the time in which they can be gotten out safely makes a huge difference.

He has been speaking to Midwest radio's Alannah Nolan....