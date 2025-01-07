There are calls to reform the CAO points system for entry to third-level education.





It comes as major changes are planned for the Leaving Cert, including a minimum of 40 per cent marks for projects across all subjects.





The Senior Cycle Redevelopment Delivery Board recommendations include integrating apprenticeship applications with the CAO into one system for both higher and further education.





Gemma Lawlor, Guidance Counsellor at Tyndall College in Carlow, says there's one major problem with this idea: