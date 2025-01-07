Met Eireann is expected to upgrade its weather warning to orange today for parts of the country.

Very cold conditions with widespread frost, ice and lying snow can be expected until Friday.

Thousands of homes and businesses are still without power and water supplies.

Today is set to be another very cold day with scattered wintry showers .

Temperatures could drop as low as minus eight degrees tonight and tomorrow night with temperatures not rising above freezing in some areas.

As a result Met Eireann is expected to upgrade its weather warning to orange for parts of the country.

This means the weather is viewed as dangerous and may pose a threat to life and property.

Some schools are remaining shut today because of the cold weather - most notably in the Midlands and Munster.

Meanwhile Gardai say most roads are okay this morning but have urged motorists to take extreme caution on the roads.

Some areas may be impacted with black ice following freezing conditions overnight