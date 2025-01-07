As snowy and icy conditions grip Ireland in a wintry embrace, the cold has not stopped the heat of excitement at National Lottery HQ as players Mayo claimed their prize they had won recently in the main Lotto draw.

A syndicate from snowy Mayo claimed the Lotto Jackpot worth €5,419,866 on Saturday, 28th of December’s Lotto draw.

The syndicate purchased the winning ticket in Carey’s Newsagents in Belmullet.

The Mayo syndicate becomes the 11th Lotto Jackpot winner of 2024, joining other big winners from across the country including Dublin (5), Limerick (2), Louth, Wexford, and most recently, Galway.

Speaking on behalf of the syndicate, one member said: “We were all together on the night of the draw having a Christmas get together, when we discovered we had won. As you can imagine, there was great excitement on the night, and it has still yet to sink in.”

Asked about where the ticket has been kept while waiting to claim their prize, one member said: “The ticket has been kept in a magazine, in an envelope under a mattress – there was no way that ticket was going missing!”