Last year saw an almost 50 per cent drop in the number of plastic bottles and cans on our streets.



However, the latest IBAL litter survey shows the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme made some difference to overall litter levels across the country.



Naas in Kildare has been named the cleanest town by the business group, while Dublin's north inner city is in last place.

Galway City has been listed as the cleanest city while Castlebar has been listed at 14th, and classed as clean to european norms.

Conor Horgan from IBAL spoke to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan earlier today and says while Castlebar have slipped from the top 10, there is a few small areas they could give attention to which could see them move back up the rankings....