Long delays are facing patients attending the Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital today.

55 patients are waiting for a bed at the hospital, the second most overcrowded across the country today.

Elsewhere, 51 patients are waiting for a bed at University Hospital Galway, 20 at Mayo University Hospital and 18 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Nationally today 761 patients are waiting for admission with the highest figures at University Hospital Limerick where 122 patients are waiting for a bed.