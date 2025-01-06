Gardai are urging motorists to avoid the N17 between Charlestown and Ireland West Airport Knock this afternoon.

The road conditions are treacherous and many lorries are unable to pass.

Mayo County Council are aware of the issue.

Ireland West Airport say if travelling to the airport today to allow extra time to get to the airport and take care on the roads.

The airport is operating as normal but passengers are advised to check with their airline directly for the most up to date flight information.