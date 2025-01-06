Castlebar schoolteacher Enoch Burke has returned Wilson's Hospital School this morning, as the school reopens following the Christmas break.

The schoolteacher was previously jailed for failing to comply with a court order that he stay away from the school in Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath, where he used to teach.

The High Court ordered his release from prison last month.

According to RTE, he had been in jail since 2 September for contempt of court.

However, the judge warned Mr Burke he would be subject to a daily fine of €1,400 a day if he breaches the order directing him to stay away from the school.