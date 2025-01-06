Former Arts and Media Correspondent for RTÉ News Colm Connolly has died.

Mr Connolly, who was 82, died in Cyprus.

He began his working life as a guitarist in The Paramount Showband based in Tuam, Co Galway in the 1960s.

Switching to broadcasting, he began working as a freelance journalist with the BBC in their Bristol studios for a time, before being offered a regular current affairs programme which he presented for five years. He returned to Ireland in the mid 1970s to work with RTÉ News as a reporter and newscaster.

During the 1980s and 1990s he was the RTÉ News Arts & Media correspondent and during this time also authored two novels.

In 1987 three documentaries written and produced by Mr Connolly were broadcast on RTÉ Television.