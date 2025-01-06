An iDonate page set up for a young man and his family from Claremorris has raised over €80,000 over the weekend.

Cathal Canavan experienced a life-threatening fall on Christmas Day in Australia and is receiving treatment in the ICU in Sydney.

Cathal played underage football up until minor level with Claremorris GAA club.

The funds raised from the page will go towards Cathal's medical care, rehabilitation and will also support his parents Shane and Josie and his brother, Kieran, to ensure that they can stay close by his side in Sydney.