As Met Ėireann has issued an alert for multi-hazard weather conditions, the IFA have urged farmers to take the necessary precautions around their farms over the next number of days, to get through the cold snap.

Clearing routes around farm buildings, stocking up on gritting material and salt, and diverting water from commonly used pathways are vital steps to prevent slips, trips and falls.

Additionally, insulating pipes early can prevent water supplies from freezing during very cold spells.

Brendan Golden is the Connacht Regional IFA Chair.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that it's important people remember to check in on their elderly neighbours and relatives over the next few days....