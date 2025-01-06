The RSA is urging motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution on the roads and footpaths this morning.



Hazardous weather conditions are continuing to impact people in many areas with a combination of rain, sleet, snow and ice.



Extremely low temperatures are being recorded, with the Road Safety Association advising people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Gardai in Claremorris are advising extreme caution on the N17 particularly between Milltown and Ballindine.



Aoibhinn Twomey from the RSA says it's important to relieve the pressure on the roads for emergency services.