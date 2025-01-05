An Garda Siochana in Galway are warning of treacherous road conditions on the M6 motorway and surrounding secondary roads this afternoon.

Gardai are advising the public stay at home and avoid journeys that aren’t absolutely necessary.

Gardai in Galway posted a photo on social media of a single-vehicle collision westbound of the Cappatagle Toll plaza.

Gardaí are still at scene and thankfully, there were no serious injuries.

Driving conditions may be hazardous, even where roads are gritted. If you must travel, please slow down, drive with caution, be aware of other road users and allow extra time for your journey. Take extra care while walking on footpaths and other potentially slippery surfaces.

Anyone travelling on long journeys is reminded to check weather and road conditions not only where you are travelling from, but at your destination and along the route, as conditions may vary significantly.

Keep your phone charged and take it with you on all journeys, in an emergency, call 999 or 112.