The Taoiseach says it's really important people remain vigilant during the current cold snap.



Simon Harris has spoken with the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group for a briefing on conditions around the country.



He says the situation varies, with some counties having a significant amount of snow and sleet - while weather warnings remain in place for many regions for the day ahead.



He says the cold weather will continue for much of the week and the impact at a national and local level will need to be closely monitored.