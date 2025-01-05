28,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power as a result of the cold weather event affecting several counties across the country.



Worst affected areas are Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois and Wicklow.



ESB Networks crews are currently restoring power where safe to do so - and information about outages and restoration times is available on www.PowerCheck.ie.



Keith Leonard from the Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, says it's meeting at 11am to hear from all local authorities on what local conditions are like.