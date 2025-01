Older people are being urged to make sure their heating is working during the cold snap.



A mix of status yellow and orange weather warnings for snow, ice and rain are in place nationwide from today until tomorrow evening.



Met Eireann warns up to 5cm snow or ice could accumulate in 24 hours across the country as temperatures are set to drop below freezing.



CEO of Alone, Sean Moynihan says its vital for older people to keep warm: