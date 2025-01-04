Castlebar Pantomime returns to the TF Royal Theatre this year, as the panto society marks their centenary year.

'Once Upon a Time in Pantoland' takes place from the 16th-19th of January, with a special sensory friendly show taking place on the Thursday evening at 7pm.

It is their first performance in 5 years, following a hiatus due to Covid.

John Morley is among those taking to the stage later this month as part of the cast.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about what the public can expect from this year's panto...

Details of the Sensory Friendly show can be found below.