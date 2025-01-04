Conditions could be treacherous on the roads this morning after icy conditions overnight.



There's also an orange warning for 'snow and ice' for eight counties on the way later - kicking off from 5pm for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary - until 5pm tomorrow.



An orange warning for rain and snow is taking effect in Cork and Kerry at the same time.



There's a yellow warning for 'rain and snow' for Cork and Kerry from 1pm today - and a status yellow 'snow and ice' warning for Leinster, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Connacht - from 5pm.